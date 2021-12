Bertha Pruitt Shares Her Journey of Ultimate Love as Mother of Mentally Challenged Daughter

“Depth of Despair: A Mother’s Journal on Schizophrenia” is a true story of a mother’s only daughter being struck down with the horrors of Schizophrenia which started in her late teens (her first year in college). The book covers 27 years of factual details which were recorded in her mother’s journal…