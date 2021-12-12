Patricia Mitola’s New Release “Religion or Relationship” Discusses How a Personal Relationship With the Lord Can Lead to a Better Life







Patricia Mitola, author of Religion or Relationship: Living with the Holy Spirit (ReadersMagnet LLC; 2020), expresses the authors ongoing concern for Christians in understanding the difference between being religious and having a spiritual relationship with the Holy Spirit. It tells the story of Patricias extraordinary life, emphasizing how God is always present and faithful to address even the most trivial of concerns. Whereas she emphasizes free will and the Holy Spirits mission to guide the lost, and how praying the prayer of salvation can give one strength and eventually lead to a personal relationship with God, the Father.





Patricia was raised in a devout home where she was taught to believe in God. She was born and raised in Illinois and attended Sunday services with her family. She believed in God; she believed that one should live a certain way of life and follow the Ten Commandments. At first, she only believed that there was a God and religiously followed his teachings, but never entirely placed her trust in the Lord. It was only when she got married and met her mother-in-law that she learned to surrender her heart to God.





Religion or Relationship: Living with the Holy Spirit shows how the authors personal experiences will lead to a reality of walking in the Spirit. She wants readers, particularly Christians, to recognize the importance of having a personal relationship with the Lord and acknowledging that relationship as their new life begins with him as their shepherd. And the stories shared are just a few of many that clearly show that the Lord was present and involved because He was invited and desired to be there.





We must not neglect the second Person of the Trinity. Without the sacrificial death of the Lord Jesus Christ on the cross, our sin would prevent any kind of a relationship with God the Father. God is perfect, and can have nothing to do with sin. But because of Jesus Christs substitutionary death on the cross, He takes the sinners place (your place), He takes the sinners punishment (the punishment you deserve), and the sinner gets Christs perfect record. In the eyes of God you are now perfect in Christ, and can have the close relationship with the Father that Jesus has.





According to Marian A. Jacobs, Amazon customer, she learned a valuable lesson in this book such as the use of prayer in everything she does in her life. When I allow myself to neglect the work of the Holy Spirit, I not only miss out on cultivating a deeper love for my savior, but I forget to pray. I just forgot! How despicable! In that way, this book reminds me of Brother Lawrence practicing the Presence of God. He may have been a Catholic mystic, but he was onto something. And so is Patricia Mitola.











Religion or Relationship: Living with the Holy Spirit



Author | Patricia A. Mitola



Genre | Christian Education & Christian Living



Publisher | ReadersMagnet LLC



Published date | December 4, 2020









Grab a copy of Patricia Mitolas new release Religion or Relationship: Living with the Holy Spirit. Available only on https://www.amazon.com/Religion-Relationship-Living-Holy-Spirit/dp/1952896339



