“I, Too, Sing America” SFBATCO’s Award Winning Play Back By Popular Demand

SFBATCO’S AWARD-WINNING I, TOO, SING AMERICA filled with inspiration, hope, and drama has a full view of the BIPOC experience beyond pain and oppression. I, TOO, SING AMERICA hits the BRAVA Theater stage in San Francisco January 28th-February 13th, 2022.

Ticket sales begin today; just in time for an inspirational present under the holiday tree. Also, getting your ticket now gets your 2022 planning underway. Plan ahead to get your New Year started with fun.

I, TOO, SING AMERICA, conceived, and musically composed by Othello Jefferson, is directed by Jamie Yuen-Shore, with movement direction by Christine Chung. It is an inclusive song of America. Celebrating the diversity of BIPOC American life featuring an ensemble of 20 diverse performers, I, TOO, SING AMERICA brings the poetry of great American authors such as Langston Hughes, Frances Chung, and Vince Gotera to life through original music and contemporary dance.

The consistent narrative of mainstream media, focuses on the oppression and misery of the BIPOC experience. Little is seen of ambition, competition, triumph, tradition, joy, love, hope and reflection. I, TOO, SING AMERICA gives a perspective beyond the normal limited narrative. In a class of its own, the show is for all audiences, who are ready for the soulful symphony of poetry, music, and movement that is I, TOO, SING AMERICA.

“In finding and curating the poems for this piece, we thought carefully about the topics and themes we wanted to feature, with the goal of embracing and championing representation in every part of the process and product,” said Jamie Yuen-Shore, Co-Creator/Director. “We wanted to find works that resonated with us, and especially moments or ideas we related to that we don’t often see on stage or hear in popular narratives.”

Born out of inspiration from Othello Jefferson, I, TOO, SING AMERICA, began as a love letter for his two daughters to show that their lives can be as large as the creation in which they were born. In the 2018 and 2019 season, the play won three Theatre Bay Area Awards including Best Musical, Outstanding Direction, and Outstanding Choreography.

I, TOO, SING AMERICA, puts a song in your heart to inspire you over and over again. Take action now and get your tickets to this show that has a history of sold-out performances. Tickets prices range from $15-$40.

Click here for your tickets to inspiration, joy, hope and more: https://ci.ovationtix.com/ 34898/production/ 1090736?mc_cid= c5e6dc6b5d

SFBATCO is a member of the Bay Area Arts Together (https://www.bayareaartstogether.org/ ) Campaign. To be involved with SFBATCO and Bay Area Arts Together promotes the importance of the arts in the lives of performers, culture and the economy of the Bay Area. SFBATCO is one of Over 100 arts and cultural organizations (https://www.bayareaartstogether.org/ participants) from throughout the San Francisco Bay Area have joined forces to create #BayAreaArtsTogether to build confidence for the safe and healthy return to in-person performances, exhibits, and events.

In related arts news, congratulations are in order for SFBATCO co-founder and artistic director Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. for his recruitment to the prestigious American Conservatory Theater’s Board of Trustees. Rodney and fellow San Franciscan and actor, Marcelo Javier, founded SFBATCO seven years ago in September 2014.

ABOUT SFBATCO

SFBATCO, a Black, LatinE, & Asian led non-profit organization, produces compelling theater that builds community, fosters cross-cultural dialogue, promotes social justice and authentically reflects the experiences of communities of color and LGBTQIA+ people. Our theatrical productions address social justice issues from an intersectional perspective and present affirmative non-stereotypical representations of individuals and communities who are feared or ostracized for their gender, race, religion, sexual preference, socio-economic or immigration status.