HOPE Sheds Light hosts successful 3rd Annual Evening of HOPE

The Ocean County nonprofit kicks off Circle of HOPE initiative for 2022.

HOPE Sheds Light hosts its 3rd annual gala.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Dec. 10, 2021 – PRLog — HOPE Sheds Light, a family-focused non-profit organization offering education, resources, support and hope to anyone impacted by substance use disorder, recently hosted its 3rd Annual Evening of HOPE, honoring Ann Marie Baker of Design 446. The sold-out event was held at The Oyster Point Hotel in Red Bank, NJ. Proceeds benefited HOPE Sheds Light. Musical entertainment was provided by the Ever After Band featuring Rich Genoval and Cat London.

HOPE Sheds Light’s goal through its 3rd Annual Evening of HOPE was to honor the many individuals and corporations who have helped make its work possible and to continue to unite the community and bring awareness to the disease of addiction and the opioid epidemic. The nonprofit also kicked off its newest fundraising initiative that will enable 100 community members to join the Circle of HOPE as recurring donors in the first 100 days of 2022.

In a room filled with just under 200 people, HOPE Sheds Light offered hope to so many through its inspirational ceremony and award presentation to Ann Marie Baker, who has been an integral part of the organization since its inception in 2013. “It is an honor to partner with such an incredible organization,” said Baker. “I have seen firsthand how many lives HOPE Sheds Light has transformed through the years by sharing stories, spreading awareness, reducing stigma and providing recovery resources. HOPE Sheds Light’s impact in the community is so great and it’s future is so bright.”

At the gala, HOPE Sheds Light also unveiled its vision to open The HOPE Center for Wellness in the future. “Everyone at HOPE Sheds Light would like to thank all of our wonderful sponsors, partners and friends who made our 3rd Annual Evening of HOPE possible,” said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. “The evening was truly a celebration of gratitude. As we look to the future, we invite you, the community, to be the first to launch our vision to expand our outreach efforts and continue to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorders through The HOPE Center for Wellness.”

Founded in 2012 after co-founder Ron Rosetto lost his son Marc to a battle against substance abuse, HOPE Sheds Light acts as a voice of hope in a community in desperate need of knowing that recovery is possible. Along with Co-founders Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, and a team of board members and volunteers, HSL aims to shed light into the shadows of stigma and fear.

“We believe that putting a familiar face to addiction through the sharing of our stories, we are sending a new message… one that hope carries to you and your family, which says: ‘You are not alone, and people can and do recover’,” said Capaci. “We are passionate about helping anyone in need, and we have created this organization to provide those individuals with the resources they need to find hope for a future free from substance use disorder.”

To learn more about HOPE Sheds Light or to be part of the Circle of HOPE, please visit HOPEShedsLight.org. (http://www.hopeshedslight.org/ )

About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.

HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.