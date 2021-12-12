Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Kwai Chung (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Kwai Chung (with photo) ****************************************************************



Police today (December 11) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Kwai Chung.





Fan Wai-fu, aged 85, went missing after he left his residence in Kwai Chung Estate yesterday (December 10) morning. His family made a report to Police on the same day.







He is about 1.6 metres tall, 82 kilograms in weight and of fat build. He has a round face with yellow complexion and short white hair. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, grey trousers and grey sports shoes.





Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1176 or 9320 5612 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.