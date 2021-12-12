Government is committed towards achieving universalization of social security: Shri Bhupender Yadav

A Tripartite National Dialogue on Global Call to Action for a human-centered recovery from COVID-19 crisis in the context of India was organized by International Labour Organization (ILO) in collaboration with Ministry of Labour& Employment on 10th of Dec., 2021.









The objective of the tripartite conference was to discuss the four priority areas of the Global Call to Action a) Inclusive economic growth and employment; b) Protection of all workers; c) Universal social protection; d) Social Dialogue; in the context of India. The conference was envisaged to foster convergence and tripartite action contributing to the implementation of the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work and Sustainable Development Goals in India.





















In his keynote address on the occasion, Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Labour and Employment emphasized on the importance of tripartite social dialogue and futuristic approach for Policy making and implementation in the country.He highlighted the need for capacity building, skill development, occupational safety of the workers and transition towards green jobs and green economy for inclusive, resilient and sustainable development of the country.









Shri Yadav stated that the Government is committed towards achieving universalization of social security and a very significant step taken in this direction is the launch of e-Shram portal to capture the data of unorganized sector workers for evidence –based policy making and for providing social security to the unorganised sector workers.









The Minister further Hon’ble informed that the Labour Bureau of Ministry is undertaking all-India surveys on migrant workers, domestic workers, transport sector workers, which will help in developing policies for the welfare of the workers. The importance of collective efforts of Government and social partners and constructive tripartite social dialogue to build back better was also highlighted.









Two panel discussions were also organized. The first panel discussion on ‘Universal social protection and protection of all workers’ was chaired by Sh. Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, MoLE, in which Ms. Vinita Singhal, Principal Secretary, Govt. of Maharashtra, Prof.Pravin Kumar Sinha, Senior Expert, Mr. Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI & Executive Director, AIOE (Employers’ representative) and Ms. Manali Shah, National Secretary, SEWA (Workers’ representative) participated as panelists.









****





GK