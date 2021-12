First look pictures from factual drama Then Barbara Met Alan, starring Ruth Madeley and Arthur Hughes

Written by multiple Bafta-winner Jack Thorne and award-winning actor-turned-writer Genevieve Barr, Then Barbara Met Alan tells the story through the eyes of Barbara Lisicki (Ruth Madeley) and Alan Holdsworth (newcomer Arthur Hughes), two disabled cabaret performers who met at a gig in 1989 and would go on to become the driving force behind DAN – the Direct Action Network…