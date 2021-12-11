Your Event Party Rental Has Big Plans For 2022

The investment will allow Your Event Party rentals to meet the needs of each client and develop a more robust client roster. The equipment investment includes new and upgraded chivari chairs, additional tents, and heating elements.

In order to keep party guests warm during the cold season, the team purchased three brand new tents that can fit between 50-250 people.

Joe Walker and the team have not forgotten about the holiday season. With various colors for linen and chair covers and glassware to serve event the largest parties, no dream is too big.

Whether you are hosting a small Thanksgiving dinner or a large holiday gathering, the materials are available to rent. The catalog of cook tools and serving utensils can fit any party theme or style and make set-up quick and easy.

As we continue to learn to adapt to the new way of life, we look forward to continuing to celebrate with family and friends.

About Your Event Party Rental

Your Event Party Rental’s passion for helping people in the Plymouth area and beyond experience special occasions as they were meant to be is what we built our business on. Our commitment to stellar customer care has led us to become a leader in party rentals, and our relentless work ethic has kept our clients loyally coming back to us for all their rental needs. It is with humility and integrity that we serve our clients and enjoy the opportunity to help you with your event equipment, wedding rentals and decor needs.