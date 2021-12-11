Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals organizes Indo-UK Roundtable discussion; stresses the need for capacity building in healthcare

Leading tertiary healthcare facility Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals in association with BAPIO Training Academy (BTA), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Chevening Alumni India today conducted a roundtable discussion, which highlighted the growing need for capacity building to address the challenges faced by the healthcare industry, at the PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry PHD House.

The discussion was be headed by Prof. Parag Singhal, Executive Director, BTA, Prof. Tamorish Kole, President ASEM and Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder-Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals & General Secretary, Chevening Alumni India.

“We are elated to collaborate with BTA, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Chevening Alumni India to have this much-needed roundtable discussion on this pertinent issue. Capacity building in the healthcare is the development of knowledge, skills, commitment, structures, systems, and leadership to enable effective health promotion. This can be achieved only when we strengthen and improve our capacity to act within programs, and develop the capacity of the health system to respond to the emerging issues that affect health,” said Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

India has a large pool of MBBS doctors, who are working as Resident Medical doctors, largely in corporate hospitals and neither in structured training nor with much hope of career progression.

Bapio Training Academy, an arm length body of BAPIO(British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin), one of the largest organizations representing doctors from Indian Origin have in collaboration with UK Universities and Indian Institutions started structured training programs in different specialties, 2 years of training in India and 2 years in the UK to provide necessary competencies to these MBBS doctors to become fully qualified physicians and contribute to India on their return to India.

But the capacity in the UK is limited and there is a need to set up training in India only to achieve above vision. Towards this purpose, Ujala Cygnus and BAPIO will collaborate to set up a three year training program for the MBBS graduates, leading to the award of a Master’s Degree from University of South Wales and also to clearing the MRCP exam. The students will also spend four months in the UK, working as Observers in the NHS.

“As part of the ongoing drive under the Indo UK collaboration, BTA is best placed, having the expertise in training to liaise with UK and Indian Universities/Institutions to set up a new training pathway for those doctor, giving an opportunity to upskill them, create a career pathway and thus skilled workforce which will be well equipped to address the challenges,” said Mr. Probal Ghosal, Chairman, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.