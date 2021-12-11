BEE organizes virtual workshop under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) organised a virtual workshop on Technology Transfer for decarbonisation of Industry on December 9, 2021, during “National Energy Conservation Week: 8th–14th December 2021”, marked as Iconic Week under “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The opening remarks were given by theDirector General of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), followed by the commencement of the workshop in various stages.

DG, BEE said that on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Week, today’s dedication towards decarbonization of industry is very important. There are definitely a lot of challenges, but the efforts put into this and the transformation will not go unnoticed.

The speaker for the outcome of the first consultation meeting on “Green Public Procurement (GPP) for the Decarbonisation of Industry” was the Manager of Partnerships, Clean Energy Ministerial. It was also acknowledged that cement manufacturers should adopt “cleaner, more efficient, greener technologies for cement production.” Participants also identified a few voluntary actions on GPP at the state (sub-national level) and large-scale private sector level.

Head of the Secretariat Leadership Group for Industry Transitions, Stockholm Environment Institute spoke about the best available technology options for decarbonisation of the steel and cement sectors. Member from Climate and Energy Fund, Austria, deliberated on the Net Zero Industry Mission of Mission Innovation and its implications for industry. Sr. Director, TERI highlighted the best available technology options for decarbonisation of the steel and cement sectors.

The breakout groups on Steel and Cement discussed the main barriers to the application of the best available technologies within India; main opportunities for applying the best available technologies within India; role of Green Hydrogen in decarbonisation of cement and steel industry; role of material circularity in energy efficiency in Steel and Cement sectors; incentivizing the private sector to invest in technology innovation that would support the decarbonising of steel and cement industries; and the main gaps constraining investments in new technologies.

The workshop zoomed into specific technology transfer options for the decarbonisation of the steel and cement sectors in India. The workshop also facilitated discussions on the state-of-the-art technologies and know-how, as well as opportunities for deployment within India.