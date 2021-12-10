Zeroid Launches Zeroid Soothing Cream in Time to Get Dry, Sensitive Skin Through the Harsh Winter Season

Dr. Raymond Labs, K-Beauty’s leading skincare brand dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, affordable spa and clinic-level skincare at home, has added Zeroid Soothing Cream to its line dedicated to calming and balancing severely dry and disordered skin. Zeroid launched to international recognition when K-pop idol of the world-renown group, posted a video of his skin care routine which includes Zeroid.

Zeroid Soothing Cream is a lightweight, effective, non-greasy cream that soothes to help care for dry and sensitive skin and is formulated to absorb quickly, especially for skin that needs regular applications of moisturizer to care for and soothe dry and sensitive skin types.

“Zeroid Soothing Cream was formulated to give people a wider variety of thickness in the moisturizer that they need,” explained Dr. Raymon Park, CEO and developer of Zeroid. “While the cream is as easily absorbed as the lotion, the cream is a bit thicker yet light enough to be applied as often as needed, which can be more frequently during the winter months, and also in the times when more frequent necessary handwashing can aggravate dry, sensitive skin.”

This rich formula contains patented MLE ® Technology which helps rebuild the natural skin barrier with its bio-identical ceramide skin barrier structure that actually “fools” the dry, sensitive skin into making it a natural part of the skin itself. The cream also contains patented Defensamide ® which also helps to strengthen the skin barrier aiding in the maintenance of skin health through production of anti-microbial peptides which act like the body’s natural anti-biotic. And, it also aids in improving and reinforcing the functions of the skin barrier’s own self-defense system.

Ideal for use by all ages, including babies and children, it is a user friendly, non-irritating, mild formula which is absorbed quickly leaving no greasy residue.

Addition ingredients include Safflower Seed Oil—which contains Linoleic Acid (unsaturated fatty acid) and is known to help increase the moisture level and elasticity of the skin.

More information and a complete ingredients list can be found on the product’s Dermartology.com webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.