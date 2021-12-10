Email Industries Presents at Inbox Expo Valencia

Join Email Industries, and 200 industry leaders, at Inbox Expo Valencia and meet face-to-face or online to learn from and network with 25 international speakers.

The Inbox Expo attracts leading experts in email, marketing, CRM, deliverability, privacy, and security. This event, in Valencia Spain, will last 3 days and begin on December 14th, 2021.

Steve Wozniak, Apple co-founder, said “I am very pleased to endorse InboxExpo.com because my entire life is based upon email”.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet email learn from brand-side professionals at companies like WeTransfer and Change.org as well as founders and thought-leaders from the vendor-side of the messaging industry.

Email Industries’ CEO, Scott Hardigree, stated, “I’m thrilled that all three of our brands, Email Industries, BlackBox, and AlfredKnows could be a sponsor.”

The conference features smart industry leaders, like Email Industries’ Data Protection Officer, Dennis Dayman. as well as content that covers all aspects of email from strategy to implementation. It is truly the best conference for companies that rely on email to drive revenue.

“Some people participate to make new friends”—said Dayman, 25-year privacy veteran—”Others give back because it just feels good. There are many reasons people participate, beyond the simple goodness of their hearts (though that’s certainly an important one!). And oftentimes, it’s a combination of factors that motivates a person to begin—and continue— participate. For me, it really is about teaching others and sharing experiences the same way someone did early in my career to make me successful. I have life experiences that can be beneficial to others in their careers and I feel that it is my time and purpose to give back wherever I can.”

To purchase tickets what’s sure to be an amazing hybrid event, visit https://inboxexpo.com/

About Email Industries

Founded in 2008, the company was originally a full-service email marketing agency and has long found its mission and is now a global leader in email deliverability solutions, having checked over 9 billion emails for companies like Mailchimp and Oracle. To learn more visit https://www.emailindustries.com/