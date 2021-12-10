Yowie Group Launches “Feel the Magic with Yowie” Holiday Campaign

Yowie Group, the confectionary company that brings families sustainably sourced sweet treats combined with a unique educational experience, has officially debuted their “Feel the Magic with Yowie” holiday campaign. Throughout the holiday season, Yowie will be offering free activities for families and ultra-rare Pacific Giant Glass Frog giveaways. This Yowie collectible just debuted as part of the “Animals with Superpowers” series and the odds of finding a Pacific Giant Glass Frog are one in one thousand – so this is an extra special treat.

During the holiday season magic is felt all over the world, whether families are celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanza. There’s the magic of love, surprises, storytelling, traditions and new experiences. Yowie is eager to inspire more feelings of enchantment by engaging children and families through meaningful holiday activities that can be done together or with friends.

“Tis the season of giving, and Yowie values giving children games, crafts, recipes, videos and other holiday themed activities to enjoy throughout the entire season,” said Yowie Group’s Global CMO, Cynthia Thayer. “There is magic to be felt all around – as kids decorate holiday cards for loved ones, get their hands dusted in flour while trying new recipes, create decorations to spruce up holiday decor, learn a new dance to showcase at holiday parties or eagerly peel off brightly colored foil to open their surprise-inside chocolate eggs to see what collectible Yowie figurine is inside. Our goal is to provide opportunities for our customers to genuinely feel the magic with Yowie this holiday season.”

This year, Yowie invites families to experience 12 Days of Magic this holiday season. What are some ways to “Feel the Magic with Yowie” this holiday season?

– Decorate a printable holiday card

– Play Spot the Nap Yowie game

– Color holiday gift tags

– Craft ornaments for a Christmas tree

– Make recycled Yowie garland

Visit www.yowieworld.com/holidays, the Yowie World YouTube channel, or the Yowie World Facebook page to see all the new activities and games in their “Feel the Magic with Yowie” campaign to make the holidays extra special for your family. For any families looking to take advantage of Yowie’s “Feel the Magic with Yowie” holiday offerings, Yowie surprise-inside chocolate eggs can be found in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the United States, including Walmart, Target, 7Eleven, Albertson’s, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS and most recently both Food Lion and Casey’s or online at Amazon.com.

Not only is Yowie inviting families to feel the magic this season, but Yowie is also spreading the feeling of magic through the donation of 14,150 Yowie books to families supported by Chrisco. For over 40 years Chrisco has been creating magical memories each Christmas for hundreds of thousands of families in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K and Canada. Chrisco helps families by providing a convenient and affordable way to plan, shop and budget for Christmas. Each family’s order is delivered in a hamper just in time for the holidays. Yowie’s books will be an added surprise for select hampers being delivered to Australian families.

“We are delighted to spread additional holiday magic and cheer to Chrisco customers in Australia by surprising recipients of select hampers with a Yowie book,” said Thayer. “In addition, each book will be gifted with a Yowie bookmark. Yowie is on a mission to make learning about endangered wildlife fun which we are doing through our confectionary products, books and online content.”

Yowie surprise-inside chocolates provide an engaging experience outside of the typical holiday treat. By providing delicious, sustainably sourced, 100% milk chocolate free from GMOs, gluten, nuts, palm oil and artificial coloring and flavors AND the surprise and delight of discovering which endangered animal collectible is inside your Yowie egg to learn all about, parents can gift a treat that keeps on giving.

To learn more about Yowie’s future campaigns as well as their current Superpower collection, visit www.yowieworld.com, find them on Facebook, or look for @YowieWorld on Instagram. You can also find easy, interactive, and educational craft projects and games on their YouTube channel and on Pinterest. Collectors can leverage the ?Yowie Collector’ app to keep track of their growing collection by downloading the free app on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

About Yowie

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

CONTACT:

Lauren Witt

yowie@interdependence.com

817-721-5576