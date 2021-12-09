Joon Faii Ong Ready to Help Millions of People with Parkinson’s Disease with His GyroGlove

An Imperial College London student group led by Joon Faii Ong recently expressed hope that its groundbreaking tremor-reducing wearable device, called the GyroGlove, will enhance the quality of life of millions of people with Parkinson’s disease across the globe.

The student team already won £10,000 from the F Factor, a startup competition award that the Founders Forum and judge Simon Cowell with The X Factor launched. Now, the team is excited to make its cutting-edge idea a reality. Here is a look at what Joon Faii Ong, the creator of GyroGlove, has to say about his device’s potential to help people living with Parkinson’s disease.

Why Ong Created the GyroGlove

Ong created the GyroGlove after seeing a hospitalized woman who was 103 years old struggle to eat soup. Ong said he spent about 30 minutes cleaning her up because her shaking hands had caused all of her soup to spill from her spoon and cover her front side. He then promised himself that he would do something to solve this problem.

How the GyroGlove Works

The GyroGlove uses gyroscopes, which behave much like spinning tops. These mechanical devices resist movement and thus help to stabilize tremors. The glove also features intelligent electronics that can track the progression of a patient’s disease and display this information on a phone. According to Ong, this will help patients, caregivers, family members, and doctors gain unprecedented insights into Parkinson’s disease.

What Makes the GyroGlove So Unique

The GyroGlove is incredibly straightforward device, which makes it stand out. This wearable device is simple to use, compact, and reliable. This helps bridge the huge gap between health care treatment and deep brain stimulation, a type of surgery. The problem with medical treatment is that it can cause side effects. Brain stimulation is also problematic because it is invasive and costly. However, the GyroGlove solves all of these problems, according to Ong.

Disclaimer: The news site hosting this press release is not associated with GyroGear. It is merely publishing a paid press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the person, product, service, or information above.