Joon Faii Ong, MD, Changes Thousands of Lives with His Groundbreaking GyroGlove

Dr. Joon Faii Ong and his London-based medical device firm, GyroGear, are already changing thousands of people’s lives through its unprecedented GyroGlove—a wearable device that reduces hand tremors. Now, Ong’s goal is to improve many more lives worldwide with this groundbreaking medical device. The device is the first of its kind that can be used on a global scale.

Benefits of the GyroGlove

The GyroGlove is designed to help patients who struggle with hand tremors due to Parkinson’s disease, a condition known as essential tremor. The glove helps to steady these patients’ hands to more easily complete tasks that many individuals without hand tremors take for granted. These tasks may be as simple as changing a television channel using a remote control or cutting toenails.

This wearable device can even help tremor sufferers to return to work if their tremors cause them to leave their careers. This means they can now reclaim the jobs they once loved to perform and start living a more fulfilling and independent life.

The benefits of the GyroGlove, however, go beyond improving patients’ quality of life. This device also helps keep patients safe when performing risky tasks around the house, such as cooking meals. In addition, the glove can enable patients’ to engage in creative hobbies such as crafts making and performing other hobbies that their tremors stopped them from doing.

The Future of the GyroGlove

All in all, the GyroGear has the potential to restore the self-esteem and dignity of many with hand tremor by allowing them to take their lives back. Dr. Joon Faii Ong said he is hopeful his device will enhance and enrich the lives of millions of people worldwide in the years ahead.

