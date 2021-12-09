Colorado Web Impressions becomes a top voted Colorado Springs SEO company

Chris Heidlebaugh, who has spent nearly 20 years working with computers and digital marketing is excited to be recognized as a top Colorado Springs SEO company. “It’s such a blessing to be recognized by our local associations, groups, clients and Google. We strive to always work hard for the local business owners in Colorado Springs, Colorado and the surrounding areas,” says Chris.

When asked what has led to Colorado Web Impressions massive business success, the answer was not of this world. Mr. Heidlebaugh had this to say, “We are first and foremost a Christian business. We work hard for God first and foremost as we are directed by the Bible. We pray for our clients, for their staff, and for God to bless their business. Basically we work hard for God and our clients succeed.”

While this biblical approach may not be typical for some businesses, Mr. Heidlebaugh is not ashamed of the cross when it comes to his business.

About Colorado Web Impressions

Founded in 2006, this Christian focused digital marketing agency has been helping Colorado small businesses succeed online with their services like Colorado SEO, WordPress Web Design, Social Media Marketing, and Digital Branding. Under the leadership of the current owner Chris Heidlebaugh, the Colorado Springs, Colorado company has helped small businesses in nearly 75 different industries throughout the state of Colorado, North America, and the Cayman Islands. To learn more about Colorado Web Impressions call them at 719-419-3935 or visit them at Coloradowebimpressions.com