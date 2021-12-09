Gran Colombia de Aviación selects Sabre to accelerate growth and power increased agency sales







Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new distribution partnership with Gran Colombia de Aviación (GCA Airlines), the fast-growing domestic Colombian airline, which is expected to power the carriers future revenue growth while reaching new market segments.





This multi-year distribution agreement reinforces Sabres commitment to enable the delivery of relevant and meaningful content to Sabre-connected agencies, helping connect travelers with experiences that matter in their lives.





Our daily motivation is to mobilize thousands of dreams across the Colombian skies. We are thrilled to partner with Sabre, a trusted technology partner, as it will enable us to reach our growth objectives and improve our distribution metrics through Sabres leading Global Distribution System (GDS) said Andrés Felipe Botero, legal representative, Gran Colombia Airlines. Having a robust platform for distribution is key to our future growth.





Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Cali, Colombia, GCA Airlines connects Cali with destinations within Colombia that include Cartagena, Barranquilla, San Andres y Bucaramanga.





We are pleased that Gran Colombia has selected Sabres GDS. By connecting the airline to our rich global travel marketplace, this new agreement will allow the airline to promote its offers and expand its presence across the region through Sabres extensive network, said Gary Stone, Vice President Select Airline Accounts, Sabre Travel Solutions.





Sabre powers a constantly expanding marketplace of travel content, providing a broad choice for customers through its GDS, which presents a highly efficient way for airlines to market their fares and offers through a network of agencies and corporations across the world.





Sabres robust travel platform and secure solutions provide the technology on which airlines, agencies and hoteliers rely. The company is committed to continue to accelerate innovation in the travel industry. Its multi-year tech transformation will provide the agility, scalability and stability needed to modernize the travel experience, another step toward Sabres vision to create a new marketplace for personalized travel.





About Sabre Corporation



Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabres technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.