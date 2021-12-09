Essenza SCV12 Club: the 2022 events calendar







Lamborghini announces the second edition of Essenza SCV12 Club, the project created to bring together the owners of Essenza SCV12 vehicles and welcome them at different exclusive events that will take place in 2022.





Following the huge success of the 2021 edition, the format is still arrive and drive. The owners of the limited edition hypercar will gain access to special driving programs to drive their Essenza on the worlds most prestigious automotive tracks, precisely on the days following the Lamborghini Super Trofeo and GT World Challenge races.





The 2022 events calendar has been expanded with two new US stages. It begins in Ascari (Spain) February 14-17 2022 to then move to Portimão (Portugal), Vallelunga (Italy), Paul Ricard (France), Misano (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain), continuing on to the Laguna Seca and Watkins Glen tracks in the US to then end in Abu Dhabi (UAE).





