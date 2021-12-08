Wagashi Inu aims to make crypto go mainstream with its data-oriented cross-chain decentralized exchange

Wagashi Inu is pleased to announce its arrival, as it goes mainstream. Wagashi Inu is a multichain decentralized exchange that gathers data on the crypto market using AI and helps crypto lovers avoid scams, make informed Buy/Sell decisions on trades safely to minimize losses, and boost profits.

Solution To The Problems

Wagashi Inu is solving this problem with its DATA oriented decentralized exchange. Wagashi swap will be built to scan data on the internet and different blockchain to give users a better idea of trades to take, NFT’s to buy, and help find red flags on scam projects.

This solution will make it easier for everyone to get accurate information and make better decisions on their crypto investments without going through the pain of countless hours of research.

Wagashi Inu Features

Trend Identifier: Wagashi Inu data Ai will scan market volume, Twitter mentions, news, exchange inflow/outflow and point you to top trending coins that will give you more profits than searching for the next gem yourself.

Loss Protection: Wagashi Inu Ai will analyze the crypto market sentiments and notify users of a possible market crash before they happen, helping users avoid significant losses resulting from a market dump.

Trading Bot: Wagashi Inu smart trade terminal to set trading strategies for limit and market buy/sell stop loss, take profit. Users will have the option to place different trading orders simultaneously for the best results.

Wagashi Inu Academy

Wagashi Inu aims to build an academy into Wagashiswap that will train users how to become skilled blockchain developers and give users the skills and links to either get a job as a blockchain developer or create their own crypto projects.

Other DApps on the Wagashi Inu ecosystem are the Wagi wallet, Play to earn game, 10,000 Wagi NFT (Distributed to private sale/presale participants).

Wagashi Inu have passed Pinksale KYC and will have a presale on 12th of December 2021 at 16:00 PM UTC.

While Certik Audit is set to take place after the launch.