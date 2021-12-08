The Next Big Thing: Healthier Beverage Lines Taking Over Conventional Stores

Miami, Florida Dec 7, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Angry Angel, the first Non-GMO Project verified high-performance energy beverage, will launch their new Mind, Body, and Soul FUEL products throughout Publix southeast stores, starting December 7. To celebrate the release, Angry Angel will offer exclusive trial offer coupons for the products in-store. For details on the promotion or to see how you can get your hands on the new product, visit www.Angry-Angel.com.

“The partnership with Publix is a huge win for our brand,” said Justin Lloyd, Founder & CEO, Angry Angel. “Not only does it contribute to our 250% overall increase in distribution in 2021, it also signals the strong increase in demand for high-quality, healthier options in conventional stores. Publix is an exceptional retailer, with dedicated employees and loyal customers, making them the perfect partner to help us drive this transition.”

The partnership dictates Angry Angel will initially be sold in 143 stores throughout the southeast as a trial run for the larger 1,200-store chain. The newly acquired Publix shelves will complement Angry Angel’s existing presence in Whole Foods southeast and southwest regions, as well as their direct-to-consumer website Angry-Angel.com, and Amazon extension. Coupled with distribution from UNFI and KeHe, the two largest natural organic food and beverage distributors in the United States, Angry Angel is now positioned to meet broader demand.

Angry Angel’s better-for-you energy beverage became popular for its zero sugar, zero artificial ingredients, and zero-calorie makeup. Now, as demand for plant-forward beverages is on the rise, Angry Angel is gaining market share with both health-conscious and mainstream consumers. Specifically formulated with plant-based ingredients, the ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage derives 100% of its caffeine from Yerba Mate and uses Monk Fruit as its sole sweetener. With the new attention to the brand, Angry Angel has exceeded their 2021 revenue forecast by 50% and will be using the profits in part to help increase their distribution and activation in over 1,500 locations in Q2 of 2022.

About Angry Angel: As a professional race car driver, founder Justin Lloyd was well aware of industry-leading energy drinks packed with sugar and other additives. After watching the industry grow and innovation idle, Justin took his engineering degree and set out to create a functional beverage that met market demand for a healthier energy drink. In 2015, Angry Angel was born. The plant-forward beverage is sweetened with organic Monk Fruit, powered by caffeine from Yerba Mate, and enhanced with CoQ10. It contains zero sugar, zero artificial ingredients, and zero calories. Angry Angel is proudly the first Non-GMO Project verified high-performance energy beverage. Find them on Instagram @drinkangryangel or online, Angry-angel.com.











