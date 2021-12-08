Earth Treks, Planet Granite, and Movement Climbing + Fitness Adopt One Cohesive National Brand Identity Climbers Will Love

El Cap-Movement announced today that the company is moving its Earth Treks and Planet Granite gyms under the Movement brand-umbrella to simplify and clarify its marketplace position as the nation’s largest community of indoor climbing gyms. Starting today, the seven Earth Treks, six Planet Granite facilities, and three legacy Movement Climbing + Fitness gyms will all form one cohesive brand under the name Movement Climbing, Yoga, & Fitness.

“Having all our gyms unite under the Movement brand will make it easier for our members across the country to find us and enjoy the fitness experience they’ve come to love at our gyms,” said Charlotte Bosley, Movement’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our members will have access to 19 gyms in 7 states featuring nearly half a million square feet of climbing walls and hundreds of convenient yoga and fitness classes.”

Movement climbing gyms offer climbers of all experience levels state-of-the-art indoor climbing walls, studio-quality yoga, and fitness classes, cardio and weight equipment, gear shops, and a community of climbing enthusiasts, excited to share their love of the activity with others.

Members can look forward to new offerings like progressive climbing classes, enriching youth programs, and refined fitness and yoga classes in 2022 while still getting the same gym experience, they know and love. All the Movement properties will remain “Fiercely Inclusive” welcoming climbers of all capabilities promoting a fitness culture known for its supportive nature and exciting camaraderie.

“Movement will continue to welcome climbers into our gyms no matter where they are in their journey,” said El Cap CEO, Robert Cohen. “Best of all, under the Movement moniker, each facility will continue to partner with local community groups, providing access, space, and classes to organizations that help people approach physical, social, and emotional challenges in new ways. Through this outreach we’ve helped about 2,500 people each year discover the thrill of rock climbing and look forward to expanding this program.”

About El Cap

Movement is the largest nationwide community of indoor climbing gyms. Every Movement facility is committed to growing the climbing community through a shared vision to empower personal transformation and inspire social and environmental impact.

Movement gyms feature bouldering, top-roping, and lead climbing, as well as amenities like yoga studios, functional fitness, cardio zones, and climbing gear shops. Each facility caters to participants of all abilities – from competitive athletes to weekend adventurers and families.

