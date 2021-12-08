‘Clerks’ Director Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes Open For Business At Fan Expo Portland, January 21-23

Kevin Smith, who wrote and directed the 1994 independent cult hit Clerks, its 2006 sequel Clerks II and the upcoming next installment Clerks III, will join franchise stars Jason Mewes (“Jay”), Brian O’Halloran (“Dante Hicks”), Jeff Anderson (“Randal Graves”) and Trevor Fehrman (“Elias”) at the first FAN EXPO Portland, scheduled for January 21-23, 2022, at the Oregon Convention Center. They will greet fans, sign autographs, pose for photo ops and conduct Q&A panels and a live performance of the “Jay and Silent Bob Show” on Saturday, January 22.

For one of the first opportunities in over a decade, fans can get an in-person autograph and/or a Photo Op with the Real Jay and Silent Bob in character. Priority and general admission seating for the Jay and Silent Bob Show as well as the Ultimate Jay and Silent Bob show package (VIP seating, photo op, autographs) are on sale beginning today.

In addition to Clerks, Smith has made popular movies like Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back and Red State. Through his podcasting company Smodcast.com, Smith hosts numerous shows including “Hollywood Babble-On,” “Smodcast” and “Jay & Silent Bob Get Old.”

The “Jay” in that tandem is Mewes, who has also appeared in several of Smith’s films among 100+ film and TV credits. The New Jersey native has also appeared in a variety of films, television roles and video game voiceovers, including Pauly Shore is Dead, Bitten, Breath of Hate, Silent but Deadly and “Hawaii Five-0.”

O’Halloran made his film debut in Clerks and, like Mewes, appeared in numerous Smith productions, including Mallrats, Chasing Amy and Dogma. He has reprised the “Dante” role in several iterations of the franchise, and last year had a regular turn in the series “On Our Own” and co-starred in the film Wit’s End.

Anderson appeared as “Randal” in Clerks, Clerks II and the TV series based on the film. He also had roles in Smith’s Dogma and was seen in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” series and directed, wrote and starred in the 2002 film Now You Know.

Fehrman joined the Clerks family in Clerks II and will reprise “Elias” in the now-filming Clerks III. That came after a recurring role in the series “Encore, Encore” and a regular spot in “Odd Man Out.”

The Clerks fivesome joins a growing FAN EXPO Portland guest roster that already includes the Back to the Future foursome of Michael J. Fox (“Marty McFly”), Lea Thompson (“Lorraine”) Christopher Lloyd (“Dr. Emmett Brown”) and Thomas F. Wilson (“Biff Tannen”); “Sons of Anarchy” stars Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi and Ryan Hurst; “My Hero Academia” voice actors Justin Briner and Christopher Sabat; and Demon Slayer franchise standout Zach Aguilar. Additional celebrities, voice actors, creators, cosplayers and more at the major comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming convention will be announced soon.

Executed with the highest level of health and safety measures in place, FAN EXPO Portland, previously produced as Wizard World Portland, will welcome fans to reunite for a weekend of non-stop programming and special guests. Tickets for FAN EXPO Portland are available now at www.fanexpoportland.com.

FAN EXPO Portland brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, family zones and more. FAN EXPO Portland will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World Portland with even more all weekend. Details on guests and schedules will be announced soon.

Portland is the second event on the 2022 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.