More than 1.2 crore benefited under Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana





Government is implementing Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) since 2016 with the objective to incentivise employers for creation of new employment and also aimed to bring informal workers to the formal workforce. Under the scheme, Government of India is paying Employer’s contribution i.e. 12% for a period of three years to the new employees earning wages less than or equal to Rs. 15,000/- through EPFO.





The terminal date for registration of beneficiary through establishment was 31st March 2019. The beneficiaries registered upto 31st March, 2019 will continue to receive the benefit for 3 years from the date of registration under the scheme i.e. upto 31st March, 2022.The scheme was estimated to benefit 20 lakh beneficiaries. As on 27th November, 2021, benefit has been provided to 1.21 crore beneficiaries through 1.53 lakh establishments.





Campaigning for increasing the awareness about the scheme was done through various modes of media, including the website of EPFO. Besides this, to increase the awareness among employers and employers’ associations, a number of seminars and meetings were also conducted.





This Information was given by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shri Rameswar Teli, in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.





