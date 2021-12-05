Turn You Out from Hip Hop / R&B artist, actor and fitness model Prince Ray Pope

Prince Ray Pope is a hip-hop diversified rap artist, born in Oakland, CA. His early exposure to music was through his parents, playing records at home from artists such as the Temptations, Marvin Gaye, The Whispers, Luther Vandross and a host of other oldies.

Prince’s style is honest, inspirational, authentic and whitty; he hopes that listeners will feel good and get motivated by his music.

Outside of his music career, Prince has found success as a commercial actor and works as a fitness model for brands such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armor to name a few.

The unstoppable Prince Ray Pope has just released his Debut Album Final Score, produced by top rated producers.

