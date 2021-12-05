Bedsure’s Velvet Duvet Cover Set Adds “Wow” to Bedrooms

Bedsure’s Velvet Duvet Cover Set is the global home textile company’s first use of velvet in a duvet cover set.

It is currently being sold across the US and Germany.

With 20 duvet cover sets currently being sold in the US, Bedsure’s Velvet Duvet Cover Set has several features and benefits, which make it apt as a holiday season gift.

Super soft velvet

Made from brushed polyester velvet, Bedsure’s Velvet Duvet Cover is and smooth to the touch. Made from Crystal Velvet on the front and polyester on the back, the duvet set has a luxurious hand feel.

On November 15th 2021, an Amazon customer who purchased the petal pink color said this about Bedsure’s crinkled velvet fabric:

It’s very soft, and beautiful. I would highly recommend.

– Lesha

Beautiful glossy effect

This Bedsure velvet fabric features a lustrous sheen, which makes it stand out and shine. It can add to the shine of the festive season at home.

On the 18th of November 2021, a Bedsure Amazon customer who bought the silver-grey color said:

Love this set it’s beautiful soft and shine like I like

– Bridgitte

8 corner ties

To prevent the duvet insert from moving and getting bunched up, Bedsure has designed this velvet duvet cover with eight corner ties. This can make sure it is held in place and can be easily spread across a bed for warmth.

Classic, stylish colors

The Bedsure Velvet Duvet Cover Set is available in four colors. Versatile colors like Pearl White, Azure Blue and Silver-Grey can be easily used in a master bedroom, guest or children’s bedroom to coordinate with interior décor and bring a sense of style to the festive season.

Good drape

This duvet cover has a moderate drape, which makes it look sophisticated and elegant.

An Amazon customer on November 22nd 2021 compared Bedsure’s Velvet Duvet Cover Set with a “Bed Cloud”, saying:

It looks extremely elegant and adds “wow” to the room!

– Stephanie

Easy clean

Unlike some types of velvet that require time-consuming or expensive cleaning, Bedsure’s Velvet Duvet Cover can be cleaned easily.

It can be washed in warm water in a washing machine. It only needs to be washed separately. Neither bleach or ironing can be used on it.

Customer rating

Globally, customers have ranked the Bedsure Velvet Duvet Cover Set as 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. 86% of reviews are five-star reviews, and there are no one or two-star reviews.

Holiday season discount

This holiday season, customers across the US are currently able to enjoy a 15% discount on the Bedsure Velvet Duvet Cover Set when they buy it on Amazon.

For more information about Bedsure’s Christmas gift products, click here.

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 15 million customers worldwide. Since its founding, Bedsure has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.