Thalya Rowes Releases New Poetry Book – “songs never written”

Thalya Rowes announces the upcoming release of her debut poetry collection, “songs never written.” Schedule for release on February 14, 2022, the book is already available for pre-order.

“songs never written” walks readers through the heartbreak of failing relationships, as we live these experiences through song lyrics never finished, written by two fictional characters: April and August. Thalya Rowes never reveals which song belongs to each character, focusing instead on their shared struggles when it comes to love and life.

“I am blown away by how much Thalya’s writing can convey with such a simple and unique style. It provided a gripping glimpse of the realities of relationships and their turmoil,” said independent reviewer Lydia Garner.

“songs never written” will be available in ebook format upon its release, on February 14, 2022. You can pre-order your digital copy on Amazon.

Thalya Rowes is a pseudonym. The writer believes that sharing her true name as well as where she comes from isn’t necessary when it comes to sharing her creative work. Rowes has written more than thirty short stories and three fiction novels for friends, family or as a hobby, as well as more than a hundred poems, since she started, at the age of fifteen. “songs never written” is her first published work.

For more information please visit her website.