SMC Exhibits at SEMICON West 2021 Hybrid, Dec 7 – 9 in San Francisco

SMC Corporation of America will exhibit process and automation components for both wet and dry processes, temperature control and transfer equipment to advance automated control technology for wafer fabrication.

Products on display are:

IO Link Products for Smart Automation

High Purity Digital Control of Fluid Flow

High Purity Fluoropolymer Valves & Fittings

Process Gas Chamber Equipment

Gate Valves, Slit Valves, Vent Valves

High Vacuum Components

Vacuum Components

Chillers & Thermal Control Units

Refrigerated Dryers

Static Elimination Products

Pneumatic & Electric Actuators and Grippers

Directional Control Valves

Pressure & Flow Sensors

Airline Preparation Equipment

Visit SMC’s Booth 253 at Moscone Center – San Francisco, CA

Exhibit Dates & Hours:

Dec 7 (T) 10:00 – 5:00 PST

Dec 8 (W) 10:00 – 5:00 PST

Dec 9 (Th) 10:00 – 4:00 PST

About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.

There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.