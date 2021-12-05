Esper expands its Engineering team for Next Growth Stage, new Global Chef Software Executive Joins

Esper, the leading DevOps platform for edge devices, announced a key addition to its leadership team in Sudhir Reddy as SVP of Engineering. Reddy will lead the expansion of the engineering team in Seattle and Bangalore and spearhead continued innovation in the Esper platform.

As the previous Global Vice President of Engineering of Chef Software, a pioneer in DevOps acquired by Progress in 2020 for $220M, Sudhir Reddy brings extensive experience building and leading globally dispersed engineering teams. [In his tenure at Chef, he scaled the Bangalore team of 15 to over 100 engineers.] Reddy’s 26 years of experience includes leading all aspects of software engineering, including DevOps, product strategy and management, architecture, quality engineering, and information development and spanned companies such as Intuit and Oracle.

On the heels of the recent series C round, which brings Esper’s total funding to $100 million, and the announcement of the strategic partnership with Lenovo, Esper has grown revenue by 4x and more than doubled the global team.

“Reddy brings expertise in optimizing the expansion of an engineering team that delivers product innovation and building large-scale DevOps platforms,” said Yadhu Gopalan, Co-Founder and CEO of Esper. “This addition to our leadership team will position us well for our continued fast paced growth.”

“I’m thrilled to join Esper at this stage of growth,” said Reddy. “Esper’s obsession with customers and their success aligns with my passion for leveraging customer insights and empathy to drive the entire software development process.”

Born and raised in Bangalore, Reddy has strong roots in India. Reddy received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Bangalore Institute of Technology and completed an executive program in business management at IIM Bangalore.

About Esper

Esper offers a DevOps SaaS platform for intelligent edge devices. As the industry’s leading solution for Android DevOps, Esper is on a mission to let software teams ship without worrying about the hardware. Esper’s device infrastructure enables developers, mid-market organizations, and enterprise fleets of 100,000+ devices to deliver their software as a service. Esper has rapidly-growing global customer adoption among some of the world’s most innovative major brands in retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare, education and more. For more information visit: https://esper.io.