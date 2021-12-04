Hong Kong – REO responds to receipt of Introduction to Candidates of another geographical constituency by electors

REO responds to receipt of Introduction to Candidates of another geographical constituency by electors ******************************************************************************************



In response to media reports today (December 3) on mailing of the Introduction to Candidates of another geographical constituency (GC) to electors of the New Territories North West GC, a spokesman for the Registration and Electoral Office (REO) confirmed that a report about the issue was received from an elector of the concerned GC.







The REO immediately looked into the matter upon being notified of the issue. On one hand, the REO checked with the contractor on whether it has followed the established procedure on lettershopping and mailing of the Introduction to Candidates. On the other hand, the REO also attempted to contact electors who reside in the same GC as the elector concerned to see if any similar cases are found. Initial investigation reviewed that human errors of the contractor in the procedure of lettershopping are found, therefore tens of electors were mistakenly mailed with Introduction to Candidates of another GC. At this stage, the REO is arranging to re-mail the correct Introduction to Candidates to the affected electors.







The REO apologises for the inconvenience caused to the affected electors. The REO will further strengthen its efforts to monitor the work of contractors to avoid recurrence of similar incident.

