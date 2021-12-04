Select Page

DENSO Announces Organizational Changes in Pursuit of Green, Peace of Mind Causes

Dec 4, 2021 | Business

DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organization, executive structure and personnel, effective January 1, 2022.

The changes will help DENSO:
– Achieve its Long-term Policy 2030, which includes the concept of “Bringing hope for the
future for our plants, society and all people.”
– Accomplish “Reborn 21,” an internal plan to revolutionize operations to provide new
value to society.
– Expand its business domains to mobility, manufacturing and society-focused business,
– Enhance the pursuit of its “green” (environmentally friendly) and “peace of mind” (safer
world for all) values.

To check DENSO’s updates, visit bit.ly/3Ggbgkx.






Topic: Press release summary