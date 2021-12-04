David Sidoo Donates to The Grade School Breakfast Foundation







One of the most satisfying things for any successful person in life is to give back in some way to an essential part of their past. Canadian businessman David Sidoo, the husband of Manjy, the father of Dylan and Jordan, gets that opportunity to do precisely that, helping support the Breakfast Club at his old high school in the Vancouver area, New Westminster Secondary.





Breakfast clubs are becoming more and more prevalent in schools worldwide, so many students go off for the day without anything in their stomachs. Its estimated that one out of every four students across Canada doesnt have a healthy breakfast to start the day at home. Breakfast clubs offer solutions available to all and strive to remain fully funded to ease any financial burden.





David and his family, Manjy, Dylan, and Jordan, have had involvement in other schools with breakfast clubs, but working with New Westminster Secondary school is a little more special. This school is where David Sidoo excelled in the classroom and on the field as a football player. In many ways, this is where his business journey started, crafting who he is today.





Along with being a successful Indo-Canadian businessman inspiring others from different backgrounds to find their footing in Canada, hes still thought of highly in the sports world as well. He was the first Indo-Canadian to play in the Canadian Football League, spending five seasons in Canadas top football league. Now retired from football David Sidoo hopes the breakfast club impacts future leaders in the classroom and sports.





The breakfast club is also important to the David Sidoo sons, Dylan and Jordan. Since becoming adults, theyve played a much more active role in helping out with breakfast clubs in Canada. Theyve made donations to other schools as well as New Westminster Secondary, crafting their legacy along the way.





Each breakfast varies slightly, but they usually consist of healthy staples to provide nutrients that will last all day long for students. Along with food, the donation money provides all tools necessary to speed up the preparation process. Volunteers like David, Manjy, Dylan, and Jordan handle most food preparation, making the program free for all students. Children arent required to be part of the breakfast club, but its available for anyone wishing to take part.





The breakfast club at New Westminster Secondary is part of the larger Breakfast Club of Canada. Its estimated that roughly 2,000,000 Canadians go to school every day on an empty stomach. Working directly with schools across the country, those in charge look for new contributors to help in some capacity all the time. Whether its making donations or volunteering time, the Breakfast Club of Canada has a goal that every student receives a proper meal to start the school day.

