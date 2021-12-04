Adopt the Web Recognized as a Most Recommended Website Development Company

At Adopt the Web, we help businesses grow online through digital transformations. We’re a web development company that provides digital strategy, web design and development, fullstack development, SEO, paid advertising, and more. With over 10 years of experience, we work with companies big and small across Kentucky and beyond. Our team of experts is proficient in most modern technologies, and we are committed to helping our clients achieve the best results for their business.

To reach a wider audience, we recently joined Clutch, and we’re excited to receive our very first review on the platform!

Clutch is a leading B2B research company based in Washington, DC. They aim to help business owners and managers find the best B2B service providers for their business needs. Their team of analysts collects detailed and unbiased reviews from clients about their engagement with a service provider.

The review came from a Kentucky-based bioscience company. They needed expanding their presence online, and they hired us to improve their sites’ SEO.

We’ve worked closely with the internal team to redesign their websites. We give them formatting strategies for their sites’ layout and format, and their team implements our designs. We also provide them with best practices on how to ensure optimal SEO performance. In addition, our team also finalized a payment system for the client.

Our work has resulted in website traffic increase and SEO performance improvements, meeting the client’s expectations. They praise our project management and communication skills, and they’re impressed with our accommodating approach. “We’re very happy with their services and the collaborative relationship we have with them,” said the licensing and marketing coordinator for the bioscience company.

In addition, we’re featured on Clutch’s sister website Top Design Firms as a Most Recommended Website Development Company! Top Design Firms is a new research resource in the B2B space that will play an important role in the further development of the industry. Top Design Firms shows off business expertise to help companies find the right providers for their projects.

We thank the bioscience company for providing our very first review on Clutch! Their thorough and honest feedback has been invaluable for our team, as it allows us to identify our strengths and areas for improvement. Further, it affirms our expertise in web development and commitment to our clients. We look forward to reading more client reviews through Clutch!

