ProRelix Research LLC starts clinical trial operations in USA to conduct multi country clinical trials

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown practically every element of life into disarray, right from personal (how people live and work) to professional like the interaction between customers and companies, product and service buying journey of customers, and how supply chains deliver them.

This crisis has created significant new opportunities for growth, although this varies significantly by industry, the pharma/ healthcare industry has shown highly significant growth due to the nature of the requirement and need of the hour. Seeing the opportunities that arose from the crisis are was not the same as being able to take advantage of them.

The speed and impact of the COVID-19 crisis poses exceptional challenges for businesses. Business leaders from many companies focused on strategies for unplanned disruption in service to implementation of project continuity plans. These strategies were majorly distributed to concentrate on four things: shoring up their core business, pursuing known opportunity spaces, conserving cash and minimizing risk, and waiting until “there is more clarity.”

ProRelix Research which is a USA and India based CRO applied urgent steps during this period like:

Changing the core to satisfy changing client requirements Identifying and responding promptly to new opportunities provided by the changing landscape Reassessing the portfolio of innovative initiatives and ensuring that resources are distributed correctly laying the groundwork for post-crisis growth in order to stay competitive during the recovery

As a full service provider of clinical trial services in India and now with a clinical operations office based in the USA, ProRelix Research aims to help customers to maintain pace of study start-up, recruitment, and clinical data analysis by utilizing advanced technologies, tools and to accommodate changing regulatory scenarios with technical proficiency. ProRelix Research considers the operation management as their core strength and regulatory reporting to be of particular value to support their operations.

“The successful growth of ProRelix Research has been achieved by putting high quality and client focus at the heart of everything we do. As a solution-focused CRO, we are pleased to provide our specialist customized solution to our customers, particularly to pharma and biotech companies conducting phase 1 to 4 clinical studies for the clinical development of drugs in the United States, Europe, and India,” said Mr. Niranjan Andhalkar, Director of Strategic Planning and Management at ProRelix Research.

He continued, “Our expert knowledge in each domain is greatly enriching and strengthening our customized services for single or multi-country clinical trials. Sponsors are benefiting from solid, high quality clinical data, while investigators and study coordinators certainly value our hand holding support on niche areas.”

Dr. Sornaraja Thasma Director of Quality Assurance at ProRelix Research stated, “Our Operational and Quality System tool, allows our team managers to work on dynamic reports, such as patient profiles, recruitment, safety and quality status of the study conduct and documentation. In addition, our streamlined regulatory process and technical domain knowledge of the team is allowing us to further improve our capabilities to quickly produce robust on time submissions for regulatory approval from FDA/EMA/MHRA/DCGI/TGA, which is an absolutely critical need for the pharmaceutical industry.”

He further added “The studies we conduct are complex in nature, requiring a 360 degree angle approach along with flexibility, yet still very intuitive for sites globally to use. With the support of our regional delivery team, we are now enabled with technical expertise for data collection for the study which further helped us to provide core services efficiently, offering sponsors our therapeutic expertise coupled with the most innovative customized solution on the market.”

About ProRelix Research

ProRelix Research, is a goal driven niche Global Clinical Research Organization in USA (CRO), supporting various clients globally since 2014 with outstanding CRO services. Team is passionate about delivering clinical study solutions to meet their clientele needs. At every step they provide expert professional support in order to meet the objectives of the clinical trial project. They recognize the clientele need of the experienced, highly motivated, flexible specialists who are able to perform all tasks no matter how big or small the project is!! Their remarkable Data Management System supports clinical trial sponsors worldwide, through comprehensive data management and SAS programming services in compliance with CDISC (CDASH, SDTM, and ADaM) standards for FDA submissions.

ProRelix Research’s expert CRO services revolve around Clinical Research Management, Clinical Data Management, Biostatistics/Statistical Programming, Regulatory, Monitoring, and Pharmacovigilance for the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries, with particular expertise in phase 2 to 4 studies. For more information about ProRelix Research, you can visit their website at www.prorelixresearch.com or email: info@prorelixresearch.com