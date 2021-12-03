Cigati OST to PST Converter 21.9 Released with Power-Packed Features

Cigati Software is a pioneer in recovery, repair, migration, export, and Backup emails and databases. The extended version of this software is introduced, with full functionality, including progressing demand. The performance of this tool has been more improved now as compared to the earlier version.

The OST to PST Converter is very trusted software, which can convert all data items in OST files like email, contacts, calendar, tasks, etc., in a secure manner. There are many unique features in this tool, such as it converts OST into PST including various other file formats and emails clients. Additionally, there is no file size limit for the user. Eventually, this software presents detailed conversion results without causing any trouble about data loss or data variance.

Some Innovative Features of the Tool are Listed Below

This tool provides complete conversion of OST to PST file format with attachments.It has a simple and easy GUI for users. Batch conversion is easily possible without any alteration or deletion of the source OST file.Supports all Outlook editions with Windows 10 and all previous versions.Maintains original data & folder arrangement as before.

Mrs. Sonika Rawat, Director of Product Development, Cigati solutions Software, quoted the following lines on the occasion of the launching of this tool :

OST to PST Converter is remarkable and best-selling software because we have a long list of customers who recommend this tool. But our efforts will endure that we should serve the best version of the OST to PST converter software to the customer. This tool can convert single or multiple OST files to various file formats and email clients regardless of whether the OST file is corrupted or orphaned. This utility will easily convert your Outlook OST file to the file format you want. To convert OST to PST program provides Outlook additional security for users during conversion. Now we are actively waiting for customers’ feedback to know the improvement of the software.

Software availability:

Users can run Cigati OST to PST Converter in both the demo version and the full version. The demo version is free and allows users to convert only 50 items per folder from the OST file to the selected format. However, the licensed version does not impose such limitations.

About The Company

Cigati is a well-known organization in the IT industry. Cigati suggests the best solutions for data recovery, data migration, and backup in the cloud data items. Over the past few years, Cigati solution has successfully delivered the most desirable solutions to individual users and organizations/businesses. Cigati Solution’s unique quality is its product expertise, which should be a must in every organization. At Cigati, they build and mold only those utilities that we specialize in.