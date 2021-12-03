Ministry of Culture implements Scheme of Financial Assistance for the Development of Buddhist/Tibetan Culture and Art under “Kala Sanskriti Vikas Yojna (KSVY)”





Ministry of Culture implements a financial grant scheme known as Scheme of Financial Assistance for the Development of Buddhist/Tibetan Culture and Art for the purpose of strengthening the voluntary Buddhist/Tibetan Organizations including the monasteries engaged in propagation and scientific development of Buddhist/Tibetan Culture and tradition and in research in related fields. Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided to the voluntary Buddhist and Tibetan Organizations including Monasteries engaged in the propagation and scientific development of Buddhist/ Tibetan Culture and tradition, located in any part of the country. The quantum of funding is Rs.30.00 lakhs per year for an organization. The Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) on the scheme is empowered to recommend the amount beyond the maximum limit but not exceeding Rs.1.00 crore from this scheme.





This information was given by Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha today.





