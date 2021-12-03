Government has spent over 65 crores on men’s hockey team during last five years: Shri Anurag Thakur





Government has spent over 65 crores on men’s hockey team during last five years. An amount of Rs. 45.05 crore has been spent on Senior Hockey Men’s team and Rs. 20.23 crore on Junior Hockey Men’s Team towards coaching camps, foreign competitions, domestic competitions, salary of coaches, equipment etc., during the last five years, i.e., 2016-17 to 2020-21.





Further, 20 infrastructure projects worth Rs. 103.98 crore for hockey have been sanctioned under Khelo India Scheme since 2016-17.





This information was given by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Thakur in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.





