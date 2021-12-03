MacSonik Software Launching an Optimum Solution to Backup Thunderbird Mailboxes on Mac

MacSonik Software 2880 Zanker Road Suite 203, San Jose, California MacSonik successfully Introduced Its new Thunderbird Backup Tool for Mac that helps the user to backup and migrate Thunderbird mailboxes. It is an effective and efficient utility to migrate the Mac Thunderbird mails into various file formats and email clients. This software prevents loss of data while exporting and Backup of Thunderbird email. It is widely compatible and runs on all kinds of latest and major versions of the Mac OS.

Backup and Convert Mac Thunderbird Email

It is a fact that every Business organization, Enterprises needs a near-perfect tool to backup and migrate the Mac Thunderbird email with attachments and by maintaining the data integrity flawlessly. Therefore this time MacSonik has introduced a Thunderbird Email Backup Tool for Mac to Backup and convert the emails into 20+ file formats and email clients on Mac to eliminate the hindrance of an individual or an organization.

Perfect Solutions to Backup and Migrate Thunderbird mail on Mac

Thunderbird Backup Tool for Mac is one of the most exclusive tools to Migrate and backup the Thunderbird mail for Mac. Its exceptional features make it the most popular software for Mac to migrate the Mac Thunderbird Emails into multiple file formats and email clients. This software maintains the dignity of files and folders after importing and taking Backup of the Mac Thunderbird email. Some of the best features of the software are mentioned below.

This tool allows users to backup the files with attachments on the user’s hard drive.Users can easily backup and save the emails using mail filter feature files for particular date range files.This tool also provides an option to convert the attachment’s file of emails into PDF format.This tool also had an option to split the resultant PST files while saving the Thunderbird emails into PST.It has a feature to eliminate duplicate mail while migrating the files.

Words from our CEO

During the launch of Software, CEO Mrs. Sonika Rawat addressed:-

“MacSonik Software is the most reliable organization and always provides safe and secured software which is very flexible for all kinds of users. This time it has developed an excellent Thunderbird backup tool with an advanced algorithm to meet the requirements of every individual, business, or organization. This Innovation accelerates the backup process or conversion of Outlook emails for Mac Users.”

About the Company

MacSonik Software is always known for its presenting the best software for a professional converter or backup tools to meet the requirements or demands of every individual, Business organization, or enterprise. MacSonik software develops software to simplify the user’s needs. Its software provides 100% accurate results and thoroughly maintains the integrity of the data at the max.

With having a great investment of time into the dimension of software development. This software has always introduced the best software for big enterprises and businesses. Some of its authorized clients are Capgemini, IBM, SAN Bernardino, etc.

If any individual or users are genuinely looking forward to enhancing or boosting the process of exporting or taking backup of thunderbird email files for Mac, Then MacSonik Thunderbird Backup Tool for Mac is the best solution to choose.