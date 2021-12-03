EVENT LISTING: Digital Conclave 21 on Climate Action by IIIT-Delhi

We are pleased to present the third annual Digital Delhi Conclave with the theme of Climate Action for a Sustainable Urban Future (DDC’21). The intent behind DDC is to provide a public platform to bring together the advent of new technologies and climate action, and their scope in helping us reach our Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the conclave, we wish to ask two specific questions while we brainstorm climate action as a concrete policy framework for negotiating climate change:

1. How to integrate climate change and social sustainability in urban planning and policy-making?

2. Can digital interventions be integrated in planning the sustainable urban future?