EVENT LISTING: Digital Conclave 21 on Climate Action by IIIT-Delhi

We are pleased to present the third annual Digital Delhi Conclave with the theme of Climate Action for a Sustainable Urban Future (DDC’21). The intent behind DDC is to provide a public platform to bring together the advent of new technologies and climate action, and their scope in helping us reach our Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
In the conclave, we wish to ask two specific questions while we brainstorm climate action as a concrete policy framework for negotiating climate change:
1. How to integrate climate change and social sustainability in urban planning and policy-making?
2. Can digital interventions be integrated in planning the sustainable urban future?
Conclave highlights
Young Researchers Round Table: How to think about sustainability and technology together?Panel: Community and Climate Action: How to make Climate Action Socially Equitable?Panel: Climate Action and IIITD: Building Technology for a Sustainable FuturePlenary SessionPublic forum: Grounding the Green HashtagPrecursor Event: Climate Chabootra: Grounding the Green HashtagGlobal, Acting Local