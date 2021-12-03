Select Page

EVENT LISTING: Digital Conclave 21 on Climate Action by IIIT-Delhi

Dec 3, 2021 | Education, Environment

We are pleased to present the third annual Digital Delhi Conclave with the theme of Climate Action for a Sustainable Urban Future (DDC’21). The intent behind DDC is to provide a public platform to bring together the advent of new technologies and climate action, and their scope in helping us reach our Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
In the conclave, we wish to ask two specific questions while we brainstorm climate action as a concrete policy framework for negotiating climate change:
1. How to integrate climate change and social sustainability in urban planning and policy-making?
2. Can digital interventions be integrated in planning the sustainable urban future?

 
Registration Link: bit.ly/ddc_register



Conclave highlights
 

Young Researchers Round Table: How to think about sustainability and technology together?Panel: Community and Climate Action: How to make Climate Action Socially Equitable?Panel: Climate Action and IIITD: Building Technology for a Sustainable FuturePlenary SessionPublic forum: Grounding the Green HashtagPrecursor Event: Climate Chabootra: Grounding the Green HashtagGlobal, Acting Local


Eminent Personalities joining the conclave
Jasmine Shah, Vice President, Dialogue and Development Commission of DelhiChitra Venkatramani, Assistant Professor, NUS, SingaporePrakash Kashvan, Professor, University of Connecticut, USAKasia Paprocki, Professor, London School of Economics, UKAmbassador Shyam SaranSohail Hashmi, historian, filmmaker and writerProf. Kasia Paprocki, London School of Economics

 