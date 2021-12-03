Grayson’s Art Club to return for a third series

New themes, new celebrity guests, new works of art
A heartening, lockdown-era tonic ***** – The Guardian
It was a reminder that art isnt just about galleries and ostentation but that it can cut to the heart of human experience. The Telegraph
Grayson Perry once again invites you to join his Art Club.
The critically acclaimed series, from BAFTA-winning production company Swan Films, has been recommissioned for a third series by Channel 4.
The third series will see contemporary award-winning artist, writer and broadcaster Grayson Perry return to screens from his studio, along with Philippa Perry, the best-selling author, psychotherapist and broadcaster.
Over the past two years Graysons Art Club captured the hearts of the nation, when Grayson and Philippa invited the great British public into their studio when the country needed it most.
Armed with a new set of themes, Graysons Art Club promises to represent the ever-changing mood of the nation, and once again we will see Grayson in his studio making his own art responding to what has got the nation talking. Grayson will speak with celebrity guests and high-profile artists wholl share insights into their processes and will feature art made by the great British public. Restrictions provided, Grayson will finally be able to throw open his studio doors and welcome in his celebrity guests and their art.
The six-episode run will see Grayson incorporate weekly themes for members of the public to submit artwork to. Themes and submission information will be made available in early 2022.
On the return of the series, Grayson and Philippa Perry said: Were delighted that were opening up the doors to our Art Club again. This show was borne out of a time where we needed art to help us make sense of the changes in our lives and find meaning from what we were collectively going through. In series 3 were working on a new set of themes to inspire the nation to make more art to illuminate what we now face, whatever that is, and were both very much looking forward to seeing what the British public will create this time around
Shaminder Nahal, Commissioning Editor said: Graysons Art Club has brilliantly demonstrated how much art means to so many people, and its power to bring us together and help us in difficult times. We are so grateful for the thousands of incredible submissions weve received from talented artists across the UK. Heres to another run and seeing how Grayson, Philippa and the team at Swan Films are able to develop the series and uncover a whole new set of powerful real-life stories.
Graysons Art Club is produced for Channel 4 by Swan Films. It is executive produced by Neil Crombie and Joe Evans and commissioned for Channel 4 by Commissioning Editor Shaminder Nahal.
The first two series of Graysons Art Club are now available to view on All 4. Themes and submission information will be made available in early 2022.