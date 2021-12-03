efani Crypto SIM Swap Scam Hack Protect Your iPhone Samsung & Cell Phone with Private Secure Calls

efani states that every second 3 Americans become victims of cybercrimes! iPhone, Samsung, and other cell phone hacking are becoming more common. Everyone is at risk. Protect yourself now. efani makes it difficult for hackers.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. – Dec. 1, 2021 – PRLog — Scammers are Hacking your iPhone and Samsung phone and stealing your Bitcoin, Crypto, bank account, and all your money. What are you doing to stop them?

The holidays are here and hackers and scammers want your hard-earned money. Your cellphone could provide a gateway for cybercriminals to access all your financial and social media accounts.

The fraud is known as a SIM Swap, SIM swapping, SIM hacking, or SIM jacking,

Cybercriminals hijack your cellphone number and use it to gain access to your sensitive personal data and accounts.

How it works. You access your bank account that uses text-based two-factor authentication. You access your account by entering your user name and password. Your bank sends an access code to your cellphone for you to complete the log-in process.

But what if fraudsters are able to change the SIM card connected to your mobile number? Giving them control over that number — they’d receive the access code to your account.

This Video will Explain just how simple it is for a hacker to cause chaos and havoc on your life, finances, and more.

How to Prevent Data Breaches

Personal Identity Theft and Data security are on the rise. We all seem to take our data security for granted these days, trusting the “big corporations” like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, to protect us. We need to protect ourselves and do it now!