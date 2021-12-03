Academic Med Announces William Zimmer as Vice President, Client Services

Academic Med, a leading executive search and physician recruitment firm, today announced the appointment of William Zimmer as Vice President, Client Services. In this important role, “Billy” will be responsible for driving new business, managing key accounts and providing strategic direction at an exciting time in the company’s history.

“A seasoned health care executive with over 25 years of experience, Billy has worked on the executive management teams of some of the most prestigious academic medical centers and teaching hospitals in the country,” said Gentry Zacheis, CEO of Academic Med. “Billy understands the complex landscape, strategic priorities and recruitment needs of the organizations we serve. He truly appreciates the pressures Academic Med’s clients face to deliver excellent healthcare while advancing research and teaching the next generation of caregivers. In addition to developing neuroscience centers at two major academic medical centers, Billy has remarkable depth in the fields of operations, strategic planning, recruitment, and new program development which will be an invaluable asset to our clients.”

Prior to joining Academic Med, Billy held key administrative positions at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, both Harvard teaching hospitals in Boston. While at the Beth Israel, he had operational oversight of one of largest surgery programs in country and directed the department’s 18 divisions, programs and clinics. While at the Brigham, Billy served as the Director of the Neurosciences Center where he developed several key multidisciplinary programs including the Cerebrovascular Center and Spine Center. He also had administrative oversight over the Brigham’s internationally renowned Image Guided Therapy Program and Surgical Planning Laboratory and was integral in developing the first Focused Ultrasound treatment center in North America. Most recently, he was recruited to Dallas by Baylor Healthcare System to help build the Baylor Neuroscience Center and oversee neuroscience services across Baylor’s 17 hospitals.

Billy is a graduate of the University of Iowa and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He and his wife, Jennifer, an internal medicine physician, have 3 kids and call Frisco, TX home.



For more information, please contact:

Gentry Zacheis



President & Co-Founder



gentry@academic-med.com

William Zimmer



Vice President, Client Relations



williamzimmer@academic-med.com

Academic Med



7700 Windrose Ave, Suite G300



Plano, Texas 75024



Office: 214.730.0735



http://www.academicmedicine.co/



www.twitter.com/academic_med



www.facebook.com/AcademicMed/

About Academic Med

Academic Med is a retained executive search firm and nationally recognized leader in physician recruitment and consulting services. They specialize in the recruitment and successful placement of academic physician leaders, scientists, and clinicians for a nationwide client base. Their team of search consultants serve as trusted advisors to some of the nation’s most prominent healthcare leaders. Academic Med provides strategic and consultative physician recruitment solutions to a wide array of academic medical centers, hospitals, health systems, physician groups and other healthcare enterprises throughout the country. Academic Med’s clients rely upon their years of expertise and connections to successfully recruit and retain the most prolific physician leaders, surgeons, clinicians, and physician scientists for their respective organizations.