Signify in partnership with SRF Foundation lights up 15 rural government schools in Nuh, Mewat

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, in partnership with SRF Foundation recently illuminated 15 rural government schools in the Mewat District of Haryana under its CSRprogram called ‘Jagmag Pathshala’. This initiative has positively impacted more than 7000 students in the district and aims to provide an improved learning environment for young students by upgrading their school infrastructure through solar powered lighting.

Each school is powered by a 3 to 7 KW solar mini grid system that provides clean electricity to run the lights and fans in the classrooms. Additionally, these grids are also powering the smart LED TVs in the digital classrooms and equipment for water management, thereby enabling a holistic improvement in the school infrastructure.

Inaugurating the event, District Commissioner of Nuh, Captain Shakti Singh (IAS) said, “In today’s world, education is incomplete if students are not adequately taught about the importance of clean energy. It’s no more a bookish literature but a real time issue that requires adequate attention from everyone in the country. Clean and green energy is an important tool that can bring about holistic development in schools, and I am glad that corporates like Signify and NGO’s like SRF foundation are stepping up to do their bit and making meaningful contributions towards the society.”

Natasha Tandon, Head of CSR, Signify India, said, “At Signify, our vision is to unlock the extraordinary potential of light to create brighter lives and a better world. Though this program we can achieve both these objectives, as we offer the students a bright and welcoming classroom that is powered by sustainable energy. We hope that this will enable them to perform better in school and also help them learn more about solar energy.”