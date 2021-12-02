Rules and Requirements for Yas Marina Circuit’s Driving Experiences



The driving experience at the Yas Marina Circuit continues to remain popular among visitors. The Yas Marina Circuit is offering cars like the Ferrari 458 GT, Aston Martin GT4, and the Caterham Seven, among others, for the driving experiences. As per the cars build and performance, the Yas Marina Circuit has set some rules and requirements for them that the visitors need to follow to ensure maximum safety.





1. Requirements for Driving Experience with Ferrari 458 GT, Aston Martin GT4, and Formula Yas 3000



The set of requirements that the visitors need to fulfil to get a driving experience with Ferrari 458 GT, Formula Yas 3000, and Aston Martin GT4 are the same. All three cars are powerful sports cars with which the visitors can get over 10 minutes of racing time.





● To be eligible for a driving experience with the three cars, the person must be above the age of 19.



● The height of the person must be between 160-188 cm to be eligible for the experience.



● The weight of the person should be equal to or under 105 kg to be eligible for the driving experience.



● The visitors will also be required to put on a fire-proof race suit for the Ferrari 458 GT Driving Experience in order to avoid serious accidents.





2. Requirements for Driving Experience with the Caterham Seven



The Caterham Seven is a lightweight sports car that can go from 0 to 100 km/h in three seconds. To be eligible for the Caterham driving experience, the visitors will have to fulfil its set of requirements.



● To be eligible for a driving experience with the Caterham Seven, the person must be above the age of 19.



● The height of the person must be between 160-192 cm to be eligible for the experience.



● The weight of the person should be equal to or under 125 kg to be eligible for the driving experience.





3. Requirements for the Polaris Drift Sprint



With the Polaris RZR RS1, visitors can try drifting at the Yas Marina Circuit. The Polaris Drift Sprint can also be a group event and the visitors can go head-to-head with friends, family, and colleagues, as long as everyone fulfils its set of requirements.





● To be eligible for a Polaris Drift Sprint experience, the person must be above the age of 19.



● The height of the person must be between 155-200 cm to be eligible for the experience.



● The weight of the person should be equal to or under 120 kg to be eligible for the experience.





4. Requirements for Yas Car Track Day and Premium Car Track Day



The Yas Car Track Day is a driving experience where the person is allowed to bring in their own car and explore the whole racetrack with it. Yas Marina Circuit has also launched the Premium Car Track Day as an evolution of the Yas Car Track Day. Similarly, a person can bring in their own vehicle and experience driving the whole Grand Prix circuit with additional perks. Both the Yas Car Track Day and the Premium Car Track Day have their set of rules and requirements that the person will need to fulfil.





● The driver should be above the age of 19.



● For Yas Car Track Day, the participant should have a driving licence which they have held for at least 1 year prior to the date of the event; for Premium Car Track Day, the participant must have held their driving licence for at least 2 years from the date of the event.



● The participants will be required to wear clothes that fully cover their arms and legs, and keep their helmets on for the entire session.



● SUVs and similar vehicles will not be allowed for Car Track Days.



● A maximum of two people will be allowed per vehicle.



● Overtaking at the corners is prohibited during this event.



● Spectators are not permitted for this event.





A Common Set of Rules for All Driving Experiences



The Yas Marina Circuit also has a set of rules that need to be followed to be eligible for any driving experience there.





● The people participating in the drive experiences need to hold a valid U.A.E licence (for residents) or a domestic licence from their home country that is at least a year old.



● The people between 19 – 25 years of age should have held the licence for at least two years prior to the event.



● Yas Marina Circuit will also require the participants to submit their driving licence and complete their waiver procedures 24 hours before the event. Their customer service will also assist in completing the procedure.



● The participants will also be required to attend a safety briefing carried out by Yas Marina Circuits senior instructors, before beginning the driving experience. The briefing will be about the track, racing line, braking points, overtaking rules, and other necessary safety guidelines.



● Post briefing, the participants will be fitted with a helmet and a balaclava at the Pit Garage.



● Before getting into the car, the participants will also be briefed about their car and its controls.





The Yas Marina Circuit also has set social distancing guidelines and other safety measures for COVID-19. All the necessary details regarding their driving experiences have been posted on their official website: https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/experience.

###