BPCL bags 2 awards at FIPI Oil & Gas Awards 2021

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company received two coveted awards at the prestigious FIPI Oil & Gas Awards 2021 for its sustainable growth & innovative corporate governance.

The award was bestowed by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India, in the august presence of Shri Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Labour and Employment, Govt. of India and Shri Tarun Kapoor Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Govt. of India.

BPCL has been awarded “The Sustainable Growing Corporate of the Year Award” for its major sustainable initiatives. R. Suresh, Advance Process control & Optimisation, Mumbai Refinery received the coveted ‘Young Achiever of the Year Award’ in Oil and Gas Industry for his all-round achievements & competence.

BPCL has been constantly integrating their strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. It aims to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040.

FIPI Oil and Gas Awards recognise the leaders, innovators and pioneers in the oil and gas industry, with an objective to celebrate the industry’s most outstanding achievements for their excellent contributions, commitment professionalism and actions that have made a positive impact on the environment.

While receiving the FIPI Award 2021, Mr. Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman & Managing Director BPCL said “it is a great honor and privilege to receive this prestigious award. BPCL, committed to nation building since decades, is all set to be at the forefront of this journey. As we continue to meet the rising energy needs of millions of our consumers and scale newer frontiers of growth, we are pleased to announce our road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040. Green Hydrogen, Solar and wind and green innovations are the key area of focus for our R&D efforts to enhance our operational and energy efficiencies.”