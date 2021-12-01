Professional Boxing Comes To Pell City, Alabama, Saturday, December 4, 2021



The main event features Michael Cook, a 34-year-old middleweight from Memphis Tennessee making his sixth appearance with One One Six Boxing Promotions. Ranked 88th in the U.S. among middleweights with a record of 18 wins, 0 losses, and one draw, Cook will face Ernesto Ripas, a seasoned veteran from Guadalajara, Mexico, with a record of 11 wins and 18 losses in an officially sanctioned middleweight bout scheduled for six rounds.





Im very excited to have Michael in Alabama for the sixth time, says Brandi McCain, owner, operator, and chief promoter of One One Six Boxing. Michael is a tremendous boxer and a fan favorite, and will rock Pell City Saturday night.





Also competing Saturday night is Nicholas Baby Boy Adams, a 25-year-old super-middleweight from Pell City. Adams made his professional debut in his hometown in July during Logan Martin Rumble II, a stunning knockout of Keith Criddell in the fourth round. Adams will face Joshuan Cox, a 24-year-old boxer from Wilson, North Carolina in a super-middleweight bout scheduled for four intense rounds.





“Its great to be in my hometown again with the love and support that has grown tremendously every day from everyone involved,” says Adams. “That is fuel to my body, to be able to show my hometown whats in the future for Team Baby Boy. Although I won the first fight, this is the beginning!”





Logan Martin Rumble III is the third professional boxing event hosted by One One Six Promotions in Pell City since McCain launched the company in 2019. In July during Logan Martin Rumble II, Tuscaloosa-based Anthony Hype Stewart won the Alabama Cruiserweight State Championship after a first-round knockout of Jayvonne Dafney, improving his record to 6-1-2 and earning a top 20 national ranking.





Logan Martin Rumble III Event Details



Sat, December 4, 2021



5:00 PM  9:00 PM CST



Pell City High School



Center for Education and Performing Arts (CEPA



1300 Cogswell Avenue



Pell City, AL 35125



Tickets start at $25





About One One Six Boxing



Alabama’s only licensed boxing promotions company, One One Six Boxing Promotions is owned and operated by Brandi McCain, a native of Ragland, Alabama, and long-time Gadsden resident. A trailblazer in the boxing community, McCain is the first and only female boxing promoter in the state and one of the few nationwide. One One Six Boxing Promotions has held close to 10 professional boxing events and has hosted Money Powell IV, James De La Rosa, and Michael Williams Jr., undefeated prospect of Roy Jones Jr.

