Minority Woman-Owned International Supply Partners Hits the Mark Despite Supply Chain Chaos



Developing a relationship of trust with the client is foundational to the outstanding growth witnessed by ISP and its employees. ISP is consumer-focused and strives to, Treat customers/affiliates as family and business partners, view every service and opportunity as a blessing and obligation to do our best. ISP has gathered a team of highly qualified, well-seasoned professionals to meet this goal.





This prestigious company prides itself in delivering high-quality supplies such as COVID-19 Biohazard Equipment and Medical Supplies and Equipment, Medical/PPE Supplies, Office Supplies, and Office Furniture, Janitorial Supplies, and Industrial Supplies. Customizable Options are also available. ISP is well stocked with over 100,000 items to fulfill all requests from large businesses and government entities to small companies.





Being a minority-owned women business (MWOSB) has been a challenge for Ms. Barbosa but her tenacity has propelled her forward in a male-dominated arena. According to a recent Small Business Trends survey results from this year. Thirty-one percent of all small business or franchise owners are women  up from 27 percent last year





Jennifer Barbosa is a rising star in the industry and has won the approval of her peers who have given her five-star ratings. A. Grandy, CEO of Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care remarks, As a minority woman-owned company, they have consistently made timely delivery at competitive prices. Most notably, customer service ranks high.





C. Holmes Procurement Operations Manager for Childrens National Health Systems agrees; I have been in hospital supply chain for almost 20 years and cannot recall working with a more dedicated person than Jennifer. I am confident that Jennifer would scour the earth trying to find hard-to-find products for me. I recommend International Supply Partners to anyone involved in the supply chain who is looking for an honest, reliable resource.





Ms. Barbosa’s vision for International Supply Partners is profound and underlined with unparalleled accomplishments. ISP will be the premier provider of supplies and support services to emerging businesses throughout the United States providing industry best practices for growth with a commitment to strengthening families and communities.





For more information, please contact Jennifer Barbosa at ww.internationalsupplypartners.com or Email: jennifer ( @ ) bizsupplyorder dot com

