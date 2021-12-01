De Beers Forevermark launches an exclusive boutique with trusted partner Abaran Timeless Jewellery in Bangalore

De Beers Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, launched its’ second exclusive boutique in Bangalore in partnership with Abaran Timeless Jewellery. This boutique was inaugurated by renowned Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor.

De Beers Forevermark holds the promise of transparency, trust and a high level of confidence, which the patrons of Bangalore strongly deserve when buying diamonds. The brand provides the world’s most carefully selected natural diamonds, each with its unique inscription number to guarantee the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds.

Adorned with beautiful De Beers Forevermark jewellery, Actor Karisma Kapoor, said: “It is an honor to associate with De Beers Forevermark and Abaran Timeless Jewellery to launch their exclusive boutique in Bangalore. Diamonds hold a very special place in every woman’s life, hence, choosing the right one is very important. It makes me feel extraordinary and extra special today to wear a piece of jewellery that conveys a unique identity, is natural, hand selected and comes with the promise of being beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Their unique designs and superior finish are unmatched. A diamond is forever, is an eternal promise by De Beers Forevermark. I am sure all the women of Bangalore will love to adorn these natural, genuine and sparkling diamonds.”

The boutique exclusively retails De Beers Forevermark diamonds in a wide variety of elegant cuts, designer jewellery and loose diamonds. Collections available include the Avaanti Collection, the Icon collection, the Traditional Setting collection, the stackable ring Tribute collection among others.

Highlighting the partnership, Mr. Pratap Kamath, Managing Director, Abaran Timeless Jewellery said: “We have been associated with De Beers Forevermark since the past 10 years and the launch of this exclusive boutique has further strengthened our partnership. In fact, when we opened our new Abaran store, the trust we have developed with our customers for De Beers Forevermark diamonds, encouraged us to open an exclusive boutique adjacent to our new store offering customers a unique diamond shopping experience. Every De Beers Forevermark diamond is inscribed with a unique identity number as a promise that the diamond is natural, beautiful and responsibly sourced. At the boutique we have all the latest collections and jewellery that can be worn every day. We consider the launch of the boutique an important landmark in our relationship, and we are sure our association would go a long way in the future.”

Amit Pratihari, Retail Director, De Beers Forevermark said: “Opening a Boutique with Abaran Timeless Jewellery was a natural progression to our decade long association. Consumers in Bangalore are discerning and knowledgeable about luxury and the value and place diamonds hold in their life. Trust and quality are the two most valuable attributes when buying diamonds and the boutique would offer nothing short of such expectation given the 133-year-old legacy of De Beers. We only collaborate with retailers who are passionate about diamonds, but also meet the brand’s stringent criteria of business, social and environmental integrity. Customers can purchase only the best diamonds that are on offer in terms of design, authenticity, beauty, rarity and craftsmanship at this boutique. We share the same brand value and ethos and we enhance the retail experience by offering among the world’s most beautiful diamonds.”

De Beers Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected diamonds. Each diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart, which is an assurance that every De Beers Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare, natural and responsibly sourced. Less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to match Forevermark’s standards of quality and integrity.

Visit the De Beers Forevermark boutique at 15th Cross, 5th Phase, Outer Ring Road, J P Nagar, Bengaluru or call 8029908600/01 for details. To view the collections, click on www.forevermark.com