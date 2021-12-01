‘Bijli Utsav’ organized by REC in Assam as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav





As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – to celebrate 75 years of Independence, REC Limited, a public infrastructure finance company under the Ministry of Power organized a ‘Bijli Utsav’ yesterday in Sonapur village of Kamrup district and adjoining villages in Assam. Numerous dignitaries such as Sh. Bipul Deka, President, Sonapur Gaon Panchayat, Kunjolata Deka, Ruhini Kr. Das, Ex-President Sonapur Gaon Panchayat and Mr Upen Bhatlya – Retired Principal graced the occasion.









The event witnessed speaker sessions by dignitaries and esteemed guests highlighting the benefits of electricity, the challenges faced during electrification in remote areas and how the quality of life improves with access to power. Beneficiaries from the villages were also invited on-stage to share their experience and views on how electricity has transformed their lives.

















To engage with the villagers and children, various competitions and cultural programs were also held. Nukkad Natak was also performed to impart knowledge on subjects such as the benefits of electricity and its conservation, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Covid safety protocols. The event concluded with the distribution of LED bulbs as prizes to the winners of the competitions.





Given the large gathering, it was ensured that all Covid safety protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks were adhered to. In addition, masks were also distributed to all the attendees.





About REC Limited: REC Limited is a Navratna NBFC focusing on Power Sector Financing and Development across India. Established in 1969, REC Limited has completed over fifty years in the area of its operations. It provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central/state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives and private sector utilities. Its business activities involve financing projects in the complete power sector value chain; different types of projects include Generation, Transmission, Distribution and Renewable Energy segments





