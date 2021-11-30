Vogue France’s Eugénie Trochu on her more inclusive vision of French style







Vogue Frances Head of Editorial Content, Eugénie Trochu, spoke to the Wall Street Journal about her vision for the brand and saying au revoir to the old clichés about French women.





The brand celebrated its 100th anniversary, and was renamed from Vogue Paris to Vogue France.





I want to change the vision of the French woman, Trochu told the WSJ. She discussed how her new vision for the brand included celebrating all ages, ethnicities, genders, sexualities and aesthetics.





On the entrenched idea that French women dont get fat  which was globalized by Mireille Guilianos 2004 bestseller  Trochu said: This is maybe our fault, because we are playing with that, and thats why now I think we need to move on. We can continue to have a myth about the French girl. But it needs to be built on something else. It could be…this woman you see on the terrace of a cafe, she is maybe smoking, but she has a piece of cheese, a baguette, shes chatty…but shes free, she feels good about herself, shes really proud, and shes not ashamed of anything and she doesnt try to be someone else or copy icons.





This article was published by the WSJ. Read it here.