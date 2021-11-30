Japan – Eisai and FCNT Enter Into Business Alliance Aiming to Support People Living with Dementia and to Prevent Dementia

Eisai Co., Ltd. and FCNT LIMITED announced today that both companies have entered into a business alliance agreement aiming to support people living with dementia and to prevent dementia, through developing solutions for maintaining brain performance. Both companies will construct an ecosystem with the aim of supporting people living with and preventing dementia (“Dementia Ecosystem”), with integrating Eisai’s wealth of experience and knowledge including drug creation and disease awareness activities as well as Eisai’s solution measures such as digital technology, in the area of dementia, and FCNT’s products such as smartphones designed to offer outstanding usability for the elderly as well as FCNT’s services including “Raku Raku Community” on SNS targeting such smartphone users. With constructing a “Dementia Ecosystem”, both companies aim to contribute to the solution of dementia, which is one of the important social issues in an aging society.

The initiatives planned under the alliance are as follows.

1. The “NouKNOW” will be installed on the “Raku Raku Smartphone”

The “Raku Raku Smartphone F-52B” developed and manufactured by FCNT will be equipped with the digital tool for self-assessment of brain performance (brain health) “NouKNOW” (pronounced “NOH-NOH”, non-medical equipment) distributed by Eisai. It is scheduled to be released by NTT DOCOMO, INC. in or after February 2022. This will be the first time that “NouKNOW” is deployed as a function that can be operated on a smartphone. F-52B users will be provided with brain performance checks at no cost by “NouKNOW” up to 4 times a year.

2. Developing solutions for retaining good health and the disease prevention

Eisai and FCNT will develop highly convenient solutions for the prevention of dementia, such as identifying future health concerns and predicting risks, with utilizing FCNT’s healthcare information infrastructure to accumulate data available among users, including step count, step speed and heart rate, as well as its management capacity to develop membership services such as “Raku-Raku Community” (2.4 million members as of August 2021. Based on available information by FCNT), an SNS service for seniors with a membership system, in addition to Eisai’s know-how based on various data in the area of dementia. Furthermore, the both companies aim to deploy the new solutions developed based on this alliance for corporate customer, including businesses and regional governments, as a packaged solution that combines products and services owned by not only Eisai and FCNT but also other industries and organizations.

Eisai and FCNT will address and resolve the social issue related to dementia, and promote co-creation of value toward realizing a healthy and long-lived society through contributing to the construction of a “Dementia Ecosystem” by combining the strengths of the both companies.

For more information, visit https://www.eisai.com/news/2021/news202195.html.

Copyright ©2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Japan Corporate News Network.